Missing man Logan Shuford found safe, McDowell Co. deputies say

UPDATE: According to McDowell County deputies, Logan Bruce Shuford was safely located Tuesday. 

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for a missing 22-year-old man.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for Logan Bruce Shuford, 22, who was last seen on Mountain Hope Drive in Old Fort at around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Shuford’s family reported him as missing later that day.

He is described as being 6-foot-2 inches tall, weighs around 158 pounds and has shoulder length blonde hair and blue eyes.

Shuford was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt and reportedly drives a navy blue Ford Fusion with an NC tag of FAP-9951.

Anyone with information on Shuford’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-652-2235 or call the McDowell County 911 communications center at 828-652-4000.

