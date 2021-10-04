Missing man’s body found in Swannanoa River, police investigating as homicide

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – The body of an Asheville man reported missing in September was found Saturday morning in the Swannanoa River.

According to the Asheville Police Department, 19-year-old Jose Renoso Ramirez was reported missing on September 27. Officers said Ramirez was last seen at a home in Woodfin.

Investigators received an anonymous tip Sunday about a body in the Swannanoa River near Azalea Road in Asheville.

The body was later identified as Ramirez and his death is being investigated as a homicide due to the suspicious nature, according to police.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

The Asheville Police Department and the Woodfin Police Department are investigating.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.