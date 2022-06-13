ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – The body of a missing person was found Monday afternoon in the area of Gossett Street in Anderson County.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said workers were clearing a field along Gossett Street near Railroad Street around 1:00 p.m. when they found the man.

Anderson County deputies said the adult man was found in an area of taller grass in the field.

They said they have not yet determine the man’s manner of death.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said forensic personnel and detectives have also responded to the scene.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.