SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager who went missing from Hartsville, South Carolina, could be headed to the Spartanburg area, police said.

15-year-old Aaliyah Haven McClain was last seen leaving Hartsville High School Thursday afternoon.

McClain is 5’5″ tall and weighs 135 pounds with black hair with blue tips. She was last seen wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, and white shoes with a gray and teal backpack and pale pink purse.

The Hartsville Police Department said McClain was seen getting into a lifted black four-door Chevrolet Silverado with black and gray rims.

Surveillance photo of black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck (From: Hartsville Police Department)

Police said they are concerned for her safety and she may need medical care.

McClain may be headed to the Spartanburg area, according to Hartsville Police.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Hartsville Police Department at 843-383-3011.