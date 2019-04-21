Missing teen Michael Williams FOUND SAFE in Greenville Co.

UPDATE: Greenville Co. deputies say Michael Williams was found safe.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find missing autistic teenager Michael Shalon Williams in Greenville County.

The 13-year-old Williams was last seen around 3 p.m. on Brookforest Drive, deputies say.

He was last seen wearing a red “Levi’s” sweatshirt, black jeans, red, black, and white Nike shoes, and was carrying a purple or black backpack, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

