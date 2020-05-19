Live Now
Missing TN man dies after being found in crashed truck along I-85 in Cherokee Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A Tennessee man who had been reported missing has died after his pick-up truck crashed along Interstate 85 in Cherokee County, Tuesday morning.

Highway Patrol found the truck with a damaged windshield along the side of Interstate 85 near mile marker 87 around 6:00am Tuesday morning.

The Cherokee County Coroner said the driver, 80-year-old William England of Knoxville, told the investigating trooper that he had run off the road around two hour earlier. Highway Patrol also found debris on England, the coroner said.

England was taken to Cherokee Medical Center and later transferred to Spartanburg Medical Center where he died shortly before 11:30am.

An autopsy will be performed to determine whether the crash contributed to England’s death or if he suffered a medical condition prior to the crash.

England had been reported missing after not arriving at a relative’s home on May 12, according to the coroner.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

