GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The case of a missing Upstate woman is getting national attention.

According to authorities, Jorden Nebling, 20, was last heard from on October 10, 2020.

Investigators said Nebling is known to frequent the Travelers Rest and Marietta areas.

Nebling is five feet and five inches tall and has a tattoo that says “Live Free” on her left forearm.

Her case will be profiled on “In Pursuit with John Walsh” on the ID Channel Wednesday at 9 p.m.

Any information about Nebling’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.