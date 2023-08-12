ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson County Hazmat team along with firefighters from the Homeland Park Fire Department responded to a home after an explosion occurred on Saturday.

Officials said that they responded to a home along Abbeville Highway near Clinkscale Road regarding the explosion just after 1 p.m.

According to officials, the residents were mixing chemicals for their pool in a bucket in their kitchen sink. According to hazmat, the chemicals were inappositely mixed and not meant to be put together which caused the loud explosion.

Hazmat said the violent explosion of chlorine gas started to spread chemicals throughout the kitchen. The residents then ran outside and jumped into the pool to get the chemicals off of them.

Officials said that EMS transported three people to the hospital and their conditions are unknown at this time.

The Homeland Park Fire Department, Anderson County Hazmat, and EMS all responded to the scene.

The scene has since been cleared.