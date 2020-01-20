MLK Jr. events in the Upstate, WNC

Here’s a list of other events happening in the Upstate:

  • A day of service – Jan. 20 at 8:30 a.m. – Furman Uiversity Breakfast and check-in at the Trone Student Center, Furman University 2nd Floor Atrium 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
  • BeLoved Village A Day On Workday – 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. – 15 Overbrook Pl. – Help build affordable homes and attend the Dr. King march. Breakfast and lunch available.
  • Mars Hill MLK Day Events – 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.-| Mars Hill University, 100 Athletic St. – Includes discussion of films, community conversations, a candlelight vigil + more.
  • MLK Privet Work Day at Cottonwood – Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. – noon – SPACE is hosting an MLK Day of Service volunteer work day out on Cottonwood trail!
  • MLK Day Camp at TCMU-Spartanburg – Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. – noon – Join Us As We Learn About The Legacy Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. And About Bravery, Peace And Kindness. Plus Some Yoga For Kids And Museum Play!
  • MLK Day of Service Period Party – Jan. 20 from 9 – 11 a.m. – Donations needed at SMC Studio in Spartanburg
  • United Way of the Piedmont Martin Luther King Day of Service – Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • MLK Day Mentoring Event – Jan. 20 at 9:30 a.m. – Furman University Middle and high-school students will have a chance to learn about college life.
  • MLK Day of Service Cleaning – Jan. 20 from 9: 30 – 11 a.m. – Spartanburg Shares at 137 South Dean Street, Spartanburg
  • 2020 King Legacy Week STEAMStart – Jan. 20 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – We invite after-school groups, youth organizations, and students in grades 1 – 8 to a day of fun and discovery with science and technology!
  • MLK Jr Day of Service 2020 Cleanup – 10-11:30 a.m. – 50 Martin Luther King Jr Dr– Roadside cleanup in preparation for the march from St. James AME Church to downtown. 
  • MLK Day of Service Litter Pickup – Jan. 20 at 11 a.m. – Conestee Park near the baseball field
  • MLK Peace March + Rally – 11:30 a.m. – Berry Temple United Methodist Church, 34 College Pl. – A march to City-County Plaza to hear speakers on justice and peace. 
  • Spirit of MLK Awards Celebration and Luncheon – 12-2 p.m. – Hopkins Chapel AME Church, 121 Hendersonville Rd. – Features the MAHEC Community Choir + keynote speaker Reverend Canon Nontombi Naomi Tutu.  
  • MLK Day Litter Sweep – Jan. 20 from 1 – 3 p.m. – Meet at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Spartanburg (210 Henry Place) at 1:00 pm.
  • Environmental Injustice: Race, Class and Climate Change – 5 p.m. – Kenilworth Presbyterian Church, 123 Kenilworth Rd. – William Barber III is the keynote speaker. Potluck begins at 6:30 p.m. 
  • Candlelight Service – 6 p.m. – Central United Methodist Church’s Fellowship Hall, 27 Church St. – Honors area citizens and organizations that have dedicated themselves to the cause of social justice.
  • MLK Unity Celebration – Jan. 20 6:30 p.m. – Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
  • I Have A Dream Paint & Sip – Jan. 20 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Wine and Design at 1175 Woods Crossing Rd, Greenville
  • MLK Interfaith Celebration – Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. – Daniel Memorial Chapel at Furman University Dr. Chanequa Walker-Barnes, a theologian and psychologist, will lead the celebration.

