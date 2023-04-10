GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The country’s number one mobile pet grooming franchise is opening a new location in the Upstate.

Furry Land, a mobile pet grooming franchise founded in 2017, announced the opening of two new locations in Greenville-Spartanburg and Asheville.

The locations will be owned by husband and wife Gerry and Stephanie Romanelli, who are also the owners of a location in Charlotte.

“I am aware of the rarity of grooming services offered in the Carolina areas. Our Furry Land vans want to help fill that void by delivering expert, professional services directly to the homes of every pet owner,” said Gerry. “With over 8 vans under our belt, we are able to hone in and learn the specific needs for each and every one of our clients. Whether it be deshedding, matting, or needing a nail trim.”

In an effort to remain conscious of their fossil fuel footprint, many of the vans used as mobile salons have been fitted with solar panels on the roof to allow water and lights to be on without the van running.

Furry Land uses hypoallergenic products to avoid irritation and allergies while being inclusive in tailoring services to certain breed, coat, and size.

To learn more about the newest Furry Land location in Greenville, you can visit their website.