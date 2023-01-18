SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- Moe’s Original BBQ said that they are opening a second location in Spartanburg by the end of January.

The new Moe’s Original BBQ location will be located at 578 N Church Street Suite D in the mixed-use Hub development. The restaurant will open daily at 11 a.m.

“With a successful operation in Greenville, it only made sense to open our next location in Spartanburg,” said Co-owner Sam Ragland. “We felt the Hub was the perfect spot where there are currently not any BBQ options. It is a short walk to downtown and provides a gateway into the Northside neighborhood and Wofford College.”