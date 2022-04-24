SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was charged with shoplifting Friday at Walmart in Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a call around 5:36 p.m. in reference to three women shoplifting at Walmart located at 2151 East Main Street.

Deputies said, upon arrival, an asset protection officer informed deputies that a mother and two of her daughters were being charged with shoplifting after they attempted to leave with unpaid items.

The officer recovered stolen items such as makeup, a phone case, undergarments and hygiene products, according to deputies.

Deputies said, the three women were asked to show identification.

Deputies identified one shoplifter as 36-year-old Latisha Ileana Alexander. Alexander was with her three daughters 20-year-old Aniya Katoya Tejinae Alexander Ham, a 16-year-old and 5-year-old at the time.

The 16-year-old was served a juvenile summons requested by Walmart, deputies said. The teenager and her mother signed the document.

Alexander and her 20-year-old daughter received a citation with a court date scheduled in June.

According to the sheriff’s department, deputies learned while searching Alexander’s name that there was a felony probation warrant for her arrest in Florida.

Deputies said, Alexander was arrested on scene for the warrant.

She is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Florida, deputies said.