LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A mother was charged after she and her three children were reported missing early Wednesday morning in Laurens County.

According to the Lauren County Sheriff’s Office, Leslie Heather Burns and her three children were last seen between 1 – 3 a.m. at their home on Fairview Road near the Hickory Tavern community.

They were found safe shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Burns was arrested and charged with three counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk.

She is currently being held in the Laurens County Detention Center.