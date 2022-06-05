GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Malice Jones’ life changed when the Spartanburg County Coroner knocked on her door in November 2020.

“To know that my son lost his life at 26-years-old is heartbreaking,” said Morgan.

Jones’ son, Derambez Morgan, was shot while he was working.

“His life was cut short senselessly. It was senseless. It was malicious and evil.”

Jones started the Derambez Morgan Foundation in honor of her son earlier this year. She said the goal is to end gun violence and teach children about the consequences of harming another person.

“We need to be able to get young people and [older] people together to just candidly, honestly and openly talk about gun violence so it becomes a comfortable conversation,” said Jones.

“I don’t think the people who do the act understand how it affects the people on the opposite end,” said Jones’ friend, Tiffany Hagood.

Jones shared her message Sunday in her first “Let’s Talk” seminar. Some who gathered lost friends to gun violence, while others lost family members. Jones said she hopes connecting with young people can help save lives.

“I think we need to make it a comfortable so our kids will come to us and talk if something’s going on,” said Jones. “Until gun violence changes, I can’t rest. I won’t rest. It’s personal for me.”

Jones plans on hosting a “Let’s Talk” seminar every year. The foundation has also started a scholarship for students pursuing real estate careers.