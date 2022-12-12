GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – At the Swamp Rabbit Trail, you will find runners, cyclists and skaters. You can even find Jane Hart and her daughter, Grayson.

Grayson has a genetic disorder that causes seizures. She is non-verbal, non-mobile and uses a wheelchair.

“The doctor did tell us at six and a half weeks old that she would not live to her first birthday,” said Jane Hart. “On November 21, a few weeks ago, she turned 25.”

Hart said her daughter always lights up when she is outdoors. In September, the two went to the Swamp Rabbit Trail for the first time.

“I’ve lived in Greenville so long,” said Hart. “How have I not been on the trail?”

Hart pushed Grayson about five miles that day and embarked on a new journey. She decided they would spend the next few weeks walking the entire trail together

“I said, ‘We’re going to do it,'” said Hart. “The Lord pushed us. He was there the whole time with us.”

Some parts of the trail were not easy, but they continued.

In November, the Harts arrived at Cleveland Park to walk the last stretch of the trail. But, Hart said the area was hilly and she considered stopping.

“We got to the really high hill in the back of the church,” she explained. “I looked at Grayson, and I said, ‘We’re doing this.'”

After months of walking, the Harts finally accomplished their goal.

“It was emotional,” she said. “We did the whole trail basically twice because wherever we would park, we would go one way, come back, go another way and come back.”

Hart said she hopes their journey shows that anyone is capable of completing their goals.

“I want to put it out there that even though Grayson and other people are ‘differently-abled,’ it doesn’t mean you can’t,” she said. “Why not? You just have to get creative.”

Hart is a certified yoga teacher. She teaches yoga to people with different abilities through her program, Modified Ability Yoga.