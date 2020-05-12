Spartanburg Parks creates scavenger hunt for families, monitors state orders

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Organizers at Spartanburg Parks said they are continuing to monitor and follow the latest recommendations and guidelines from Governor Henry McMaster for reopening parks and activities at their facilities.

As of Monday, playgrounds and community centers remain closed.

Kristen Guilfoos with Spartanburg Parks said the splash pad is also closed but families are still encouraged to come out to walking trails and bike paths as long as they are appropriately social distanced.

Guilfoos also said there is a scavenger hunt set up at five parks across the county.

Family’s are encouraged to visit the five parks, which include Cleveland Park, Tyger River Park, Holston Creek, Va-Du-Mar McMillian and old Canaan Road, to look for white signs with numbers on them. You can find clues by visiting spartanburgparks.org or the Spartanburg Parks Facebook page.

During the scavenger hunt, families are asked to take five pictures with the signs at the parks to prove they were there and post them on Facebook, tagging Spartanburg Parks Facebook page.

Guilfoos said the scavenger hunt competition will end on May 15. Park officials will then randomly choose 25 families to be winners. Winners should be announced by Monday, May 18.