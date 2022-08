GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – State health officials said they have identified a person at a Greenwood County middle school with monkeypox.

Greenwood School District 50 said DHEC informed them of the person at Northside Middle School.

The district said DHEC reported the case was isolated and there were no close contacts.

DHEC told the district that there was no exposure at Northside Middle School and that there was no reason for concern.