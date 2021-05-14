Monster Jam 2021 returns to Bon Secours Wellness arena this weekend

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) After a year off during the pandemic, Monster Jam is back for another visit to the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Friday May 14- Sunday May 16.

Families and close, trusted acquaintances will be sold tickets in pod seating throughout the arena for safety and masks will be required for all visitors.

Drivers of the well known Monster Jam trucks including Scooby Doo, Grave Digger and more will compete for the fastest time around a dirt track. There are also skills competitions drivers said.

Drivers also said they enjoy performing for a loud and excited crowd and hope each show is well attended.

Shows happen Friday at 7, Saturday at 1 and 7 and Sunday 12:00 and 5:30. Find tickets at The Well’s website

