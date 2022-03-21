GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Big trucks, big flips and a monster size event is coming back to Greenville to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

To celebrate the anniversary, Monster Jam will feature world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill.

Fans can be a part of the action by attending the Monster Jam Pit Party at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Saturday and Sunday. To do so, you will have to purchase a separate ticket for the party.

At the Monster Jam Pit Party, fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun.

Here is Monster Jam’s schedule:

Saturday

Pit Party from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Monster Jam event at 1:00 p.m.

Monster Jam event at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday

Pit Party from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Monster Jam event at 1:00 p.m.

Click here to buy tickets,

The 2022 Monster Jam World Finals will be held in Orlando on May 21 and 22.