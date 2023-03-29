The Walhalla Police Department arrested on Tuesday a man who they said was trafficking methamphetamine.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A six month investigation has yielded 30 arrests for drug charges in Spartanburg County.

Over the last six months the Narcotics Division of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office has been following up on complaints from county residents about drugs in their communities.

The investigation has yielded 40 suspects who face a combined 56 charges.

Of those, 27 were on arrested on charges related to methamphetamine, one on charges related to heroin, two on charges related to marijuana, seven on charges related to crack, 7 on charges related to fentanyl, 1 on charges related to Fluorofentanyl and six were arrested on charges related to pills. Two people were charged with introducing contraband.

The Sheriff’s Department said six of the 40 suspects named on Wednesday had a combined 17 tips submitted about them to the department tip line.

Deputies began serving arrest warrants on Wednesday morning and as of 5 p.m., 30 of the 40 suspects have been arrested.

Those identified in the investigation are:

Wayne Holmes – meth, marijuana

Courtney Lamb – meth, alprazolam

Reginald Landrum – crack

Antoine Oglesby – meth

Curtis Sewell – meth

Christian Williams – meth

Stefanie Brown – meth

Annie Firebaugh – meth, fentanyl

Jessica bishop – meth

Octavia Blackwell – meth

Laura Chapman – meth

Tammy Frasier – meth

Caleb Kreiner – fentanyl

Matthew Ligon – alprazolam, fentanyl

David Motts – amphetamine

Ray Suttles – meth, alprazolam

Dallas Taylor – meth

Zachary Wyatt – fentanyl

Florissa Childers – meth

Delvin Davis – fentanyl

Aaron Furr – fentanyl

Mack Gentry – crack

Michael Grabania – meth

Randy Howarth – heroin

Justin Jones – meth

Debra Lanning – crack

Matthew Leggins – meth

Christopher Packer – meth, cocaine, fentanyl

Jerome Petty – fentanyl, fluorofentanyl

Rusty Reeves – fentanyl

Antony Rice – crack

Misty Rusell – meth

Timothy Sarratt – marijuana, meth

Marcus Sitton – meth

Carlos Smith – crack

Michael Strickland – meth

Katherine Valledares-Quiroz meth, alprazolam

John Vanterpool – meth

Austin Webber – crack

The Sheriff’s Department encourages residents to continue calling its narcotics tip number (864) 595-5403 anytime they have a concern.