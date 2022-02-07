Moped driver dies days after crash in Cherokee Co.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic crash accident wreck_112453

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A moped driver has died days after a crash in Cherokee County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Feb. 1 at 10:00 a.m. on US 29 near Sparks Street.

Troopers said a moped and a Ford sedan was traveling north on US 29 when the Ford was making a legal pass and was hit by the moped.

The moped driver was ejected from the bike and injured and was taken to the hospital.

The driver died from their injuries Monday. Their identity has not been released.

The driver of the Ford was not injured.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store