Moped driver dies days after crash in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A moped driver has died days after a crash in Cherokee County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Feb. 1 at 10:00 a.m. on US 29 near Sparks Street.

Troopers said a moped and a Ford sedan was traveling north on US 29 when the Ford was making a legal pass and was hit by the moped.

The moped driver was ejected from the bike and injured and was taken to the hospital.

The driver died from their injuries Monday. Their identity has not been released.

The driver of the Ford was not injured.