SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A moped driver died Monday afternoon after crashing into the side of a box truck in Spartanburg.

Spartanburg Police said the crash happened around 12:50 p.m. on Farley Avenue between Colton Street and Wofford Street.

Officers said the moped was headed southbound on Farley Avenue while the box truck was headed northbound.

According to police, the box truck crossed the center of the lane while going around a curve and collided with the moped.

The moped driver died from their injuries at the scene of the crash.

Nobody in the box truck was injured in the crash.

Police said they are continuing to investigate and that no charges have been filed at this time.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.