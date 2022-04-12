SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A moped driver was hit and killed in a Spartanburg County crash Tuesday evening.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SC 146 at Prince Caldwell Road around 5:08 p.m.

Troopers said the driver of a 2017 Peace Moped was driving north on Prince Caldwell Road while the driver of a 2010 Mercedes SUV was driving east on SC 146.

The moped driver was attempting to turn left onto SC 146 when the driver of the Mercedes hit them, SCHP said. The driver of the moped was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

SCHP said there are no charges in this case.