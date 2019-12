PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Troopers say a moped driver has died after a crash along US-178 in Pickens County, Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened on US-178 near Old Fox Squirrel Ridge Road shortly before 1:00pm.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the moped was slowing to make a turn when it was struck from behind by a car.

The driver of the moped died at the scene.

The driver of the car was wearing a seatbelt and was not hurt.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.