PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed in a moped-involved crash Thursday night in Easley.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. on SC 183 near Albatross Road.

Troopers said the moped, occupied by a driver and passenger, was traveling north when it was rear-ended by a Ford F-150 causing the moped to overturn in the northbound lane.

The moped itself then traveled left of the center and hit a Dodge pickup truck traveling south, troopers said.

Officials said the driver of the moped was transported to the hospital for their injuries and the passenger died.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the passenger at this time.

Troopers said the other two vehicles involved in the crash were not injured.