SPARTANBURG COUNTY. S.C. (WSPA) – A passenger on a moped was killed during a crash Wednesday morning in Spartanburg County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 5:40 a.m. on SC 11 near Cantrell Road.

Troopers said a 2010 Toyota pickup and a 2018 moped were both traveling north on SC 11 when the pickup rear-ended the moped causing it to fall into the roadway.

The driver was injured and the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The identity of the passenager has not been released by the coroner’s office.