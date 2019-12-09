Moped passenger dies from injuries after late Nov. crash in Easley

EASLEY, SC (WSPA) – A moped passenger has died from his injuries following a moped crash in Easley in late November.

According to the Pickens County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened around 6:13pm on November 29 on Calhoun Memorial Highway.

The coroner said Daniel Harris of Spartanburg was a passenger on the moped when the crash happened.

Harris was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he died Sunday, the coroner said.

The victim was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the coroner’s office.

The crash is being investigated by the Easley Police Department.