Moped passenger dies from injuries after late Nov. crash in Easley

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic crash accident wreck_112453

EASLEY, SC (WSPA) – A moped passenger has died from his injuries following a moped crash in Easley in late November.

According to the Pickens County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened around 6:13pm on November 29 on Calhoun Memorial Highway.

The coroner said Daniel Harris of Spartanburg was a passenger on the moped when the crash happened.

Harris was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he died Sunday, the coroner said.

The victim was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the coroner’s office.

The crash is being investigated by the Easley Police Department.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Home for the Holidays
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store