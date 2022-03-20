ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C . (WSPA) – The Anderson County Coroner’s Office has identified a moped rider following a fatal crash in Anderson County.

We previously reported the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 9:35 a.m. Friday on Broadway School Road.

Troopers said the rider of a 2018 Tao Tao moped was traveling south on Broadway School Road. The rider crossed the center line, traveled off the side of the road and a hit ditch.

The rider was ejected from the moped and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office identified the rider as 38-year-old James Glenn McAbee, of Belton. He was not wearing a helmet.