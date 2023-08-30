SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A moped rider was injured in a hit-and-run Sunday night in Spartanburg County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:40 p.m. on East Main Street at Plainview Drive.

Troopers said an unknown vehicle was traveling south on East Main Street while a moped was traveling north.

The unknown vehicle attempted to turn left onto Zion Hill Road when it hit the moped.

The rider is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash is still being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.