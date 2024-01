OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The driver of a moped was killed on Tuesday in a wreck in Westminster.

According to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office, shortly before 6 p.m., a 47 year old Westminster man was driving on Toccoa Highway when he was hit from behind by a car.

He died at the scene from blunt force injuries.

The wreck is still under investigation by the coroners office and highway patrol. We will update this story as more information becomes available.