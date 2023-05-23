GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol said that one person is dead following a crash that happened on Tuesday.

Troopers said that a 2020 Bintelli Mopad was driving west on Toledo Street around 12 p.m. A 2020 dump truck pulled into a private area off Toldeo Street with the back part of the truck still partially blocking the westbound lane of Toledo Street.

According to troopers, the moped hit the back portion of the dump truck and the driver of the moped died at the scene.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said that they responded to 12 Toledo Street in Greenville. According to the coroner, the driver of the moped was not wearing a helmet.

The coroner has identified the driver as Derrick Francis Lomax, 51, of Greenville.

An autopsy report is scheduled for Wednesday.