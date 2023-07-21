GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – More charges have been filed against a former youth pastor who allegedly secretly recorded young girls and women.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday investigators have charged Daniel Kellan Mayfield with new charges of sexual exploitation of a minor as well as a new charge of voyeurism.

According to warrants released on Friday, Mayfield secretly record minor girls in a closed room changing clothes and using the bathroom at their church over a period of time from 2017 – 2023.

The videos were found on an external hard drive and on a micro SD card stored in a hidden camera.

To date, Mayfield faces more than 60 charges of various sex crimes.

An investigation in Mayfield began on May 27 when deputies from the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home after Daniel Kellan Mayfield, 35, of Boiling Springs, admitted to videoing a woman while she was showering in Greenwood County.

After further investigation, Mayfield was accused of recording multiple girls, as young as 14- years old, in the bathroom of First Baptist Gowensville on Highway 14 near Landrum.

The recordings were found during a search of Mayfield’s phone during Greenwood County’s investigation, warrants stated.