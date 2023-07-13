ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – More charges have been filed against a Florida man who was arrested last month in Asheville for kidnapping and sex crimes.

According to the Asheville Police Department Brendan Christopher Poole is now facing new charges of kidnapping and sexual battery after a person came to the Family Justice Center and Mountain Child Advocacy Center about their experiences with Poole.

Poole was first arrested in June on two counts each of kidnapping, indecent liberties with a child, abduction of children, assault by strangulation and one count of an attempted forcible sex offense.

Investigators are still working on the case and more charges may still be forthcoming, the police department said.