SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – More charges have been filed against a Spartanburg County man who had previously been under investigation for sex crimes involving multiple minors.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday 16 new charges have been filed against Zyrian Izae Stroble, including charges for offenses involving the sexual abuse of minor children.

Stroble was first arrested in March on 16 charges involving sexual abuse of minor children.

Since then four more minors, ranging in age from 5 to 15, have come forward about their interactions with Stroble, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators at the sheriff’s office and Children’s Advocacy Center worked to corroborate the new allegations and gather new digital evidence in the case.

On Monday, Stroble was charged with six counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, five counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor – Third Degree, three counts of Promoting the Prostitution of a Minor, one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor – First Degree, and one count of Disseminating, Procuring, or Promoting Obscenity.

Stroble has been held without bond in the Spartanburg County Detention Center since April.