SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Many are counting the days until Christmas and part of getting ready for the holiday is making sure you have your Christmas tree.

In homes across the Upstate, like Renee Pryor’s, the Christmas tree is already up.

And everybody has their preference on what type of tree they like.

“Absolutely a real tree,” Pryor said. “We had an artificial tree for a couple of years, but it just wasn’t the same to me.”

That is something Greg Patterson, owner of The Christmas Tree Lot, hears often.

“I have been selling trees for seven years,” Patterson said. “It’s all about height and shape and size, how fat it is. It’s really amazing because people can come in looking for a tree and what one person finds absolutely beautiful another person doesn’t like at all.”

Patterson sells 600 to 700 trees a year on Fernwood-Glendale Road in Spartanburg.

“We sell nothing but Fraser firs. The Fraser Firs naturally only grow in North Carolina,” Patterson said. “The trees are out of Newland, North Carolina, about 2 hours north of here and we pick our trees up. They are normally cut a day or two, I pick up anywhere between three to five loads a year.”

This year, Patterson hasn’t had any issues getting those southern evergreens, but he has noticed a change in demand.

“There are just more people moving to the area and this industry is not able to support it the way it used to,” Patterson added. “The tree farm I work with has over 200,000 trees in the ground right now. It’s a strong industry, but I think the demand is going to push it to its limit in the next 10 years.”

At his tree lot, Patterson said tree prices range from $50 to $300 depending on the size. So, families have plenty of options to bring a little piece of the wilderness into their home.

“You hardly ever have someone come in here looking for a tree that’s in a bad mood,” Patterson said. “It’s the one thing every year that they love to do. They want to come in and buy a tree.”

The Christmas Tree Lot will stay open until every tree is sold.

Patterson said, because of inflation tree, prices have slightly increased, with larger trees being more expensive because of the resources to transport them.