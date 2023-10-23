ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department has filed more sexual assault charges against an Asheville acupuncturist.

The police department said on Monday it has filed four additional charges of sexual battery against Shi Ying Kuai, 90.

Kuai was arrested in September after one of his clients claimed they were sexually assaulted during a treatment at his clinic on Arlington Street.

Since that arrest, the police department said eight more victims have reported assaults to the police and their cases are still being investigated.

In addition, several incidents outside of APD’s jurisdiction have been reported; these have been referred to the corresponding agency.

Detectives continue to encourage anyone who may have been a victim or has information related to an existing or similar incident to contact the APD at (828) 252-1110. If you wish to submit an anonymous tip, please do so by using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.