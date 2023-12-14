ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is looking for help in identifying the person or people responsible for a string of break-ins which left more than 100 vehicles damaged in one night.

According to the police department, on the night of December 9 and into the morning hours of December 10, officers responded to a series of reports which involved 106 vehicles being damaged.

Detectives said in the majority of the cases, the vehicles had their windows smashed, but no items were taken.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110. Anonymous tips can be sent using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.