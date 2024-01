(WSPA) – More than 1,000 Duke Energy customers are without power in the Western North Carolina area due to weather conditions.

According to Duke Energy, about 1,217 customers are without power in Henderson County and 83 customers are without power in Buncombe County.

Officials said the outages are a result of fallen trees and limbs damaging equipment.

Duke Energy officials expect power to be restored around 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

