SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department said more than two dozen items were stolen from an Upstate church.

According to the police department, a total of $10,000 worth of items were stolen from New Beginnings Restoration Church in September of 2022.

Church officials say the following items were stolen:

a white and maroon podium

a white and maroon communion table

a set of drums

a black EV ELX200 subwoofer

six artificial plants

a Quartz wall clock

a blue bench

wall decor

four maroon leather wing-back chairs

a maroon leather XL chair

an oak dresser/mirror

two trash cans

six foldable plastic tables

a pulpit wall table

a wall mirror

a black Cannon tripod

glass decals used at the church’s door sign

a Barringer wireless sound system controller

a Soundcraft wireless modem

cleaning supplies

a Platex changing table

financial records book

four traffic cones

four safety vests

Church officials said that money was also taken from the church’s banking account via checks made payable to a former churchgoer who had access to the church’s bank account.

Officials said the churchgoer only had access for the purposes of conducting church business.

This incident remains under investigation by the Spartanburg Police Department.