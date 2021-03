CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy said about 1,120 people were without electricity Friday morning in Clemson.

Duke Energy’s website said the outage was first reported at 3:51 a.m. Electricity is expected to be restored by 7 a.m.

The outage impacted those in the area of West Main Street, Tiger Boulevard and Highway 28 South.

Duke Energy said the outage was caused by “fallen trees or limbs damaging our equipment.”