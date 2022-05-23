ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department arrested more than two dozen people on more than 50 total charges during a second larceny operation in Asheville this year.

Police said in total 26 people were arrested during the May 19 operation with a total of 53 charges and 12 of which were felonies. The following was arrested:

Stephanie Michelle Seleska (Source: Buncombe County Detention Center)

Dennis Oneal Pack (Source: Buncombe County Detention Center)

Lashaun Arnez Sanders (Source: Buncombe County Detention Center)

Kala Elaine Fralick (Source: Buncombe County Detention Center)

Felicia Desiree Hamilton (Source: Buncombe County Detention Center)



Joshua Scott Whitstine, 40, was charged with:

Misdemeanor Larceny

Tiffany Lynn Jones, 33, was charged with:

Felony Possession of Schedule II

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Misdemeanor Larceny

Second Degree Trespassing

Darryl Kevin Pruitt, 60, was charged with:

Misdemeanor Larceny

Indecent Exposure

Second Degree Trespassing

Amanda Rae Santiago, 39, was charged with:

Shoplifting/Concealment

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Tia Dwan Cooper, 32, was charged with:

Misdemeanor Larceny

Non-Support

James Ray Conard, 50, was charged with:

Misdemeanor Larceny

Stephanie Michelle Seleska, 32, was charged with:

Felony Possession of Schedule II

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Misdemeanor Larceny

Aubrey Nichell Robinson, 32, was charged with:

Misdemeanor Larceny

Dennis Oneal Pack, 30, was charged with:

Felony Possession of Schedule I

Felony Possession of Schedule II

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Misdemeanor Larceny

Lashaun Arnez Sanders, 51, was charged with:

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule II – two counts

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver a Controlled Dangerous Substance within 1,000 feet of a park – two counts

Maintain a vehicle for Controlled Substance

Felicia Dawn Cranford, 30, was charged with:

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

David Earl Bowman, 55, was charged with:

Misdemeanor Larceny

Harley Danielle Gill, 58, was charged with:

Felony Possession of Schedule II

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Second Degree Trespassing

Timothy McCluney, 61, was charged with:

Misdemeanor Larceny

Bodanial Patrick, 34, was charged with:

Misdemeanor Larceny

Donald Henry Taylor, 39, was charged with:

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Misdemeanor Larceny

Danielle Jenee Lichnovsky, 30, was charged with:

Misdemeanor Larceny

David Layton Peebles, 56, was charged with:

Misdemeanor Larceny

Daniel Lee Mullins, 35, was charged with:

Misdemeanor Larceny

James Bruce Jenkins, 62, was charged with:

Misdemeanor Larceny

Kala Elaine Fralick, 26, was charged with:

Felony Larceny

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Pretrial Release Violation – two counts

Tara Williams, 57, was charged with:

Misdemeanor Larceny

Larceny by Changing Price Tag

Erica Logan Sanderson, 26, was charged with:

Misdemeanor Larceny

Felicia Desiree Hamilton, 24, was charged with:

Felony Possession of Schedule II

Misdemeanor Larceny

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

OFA- Breaking & Entering coin machine

Second Degree Trespassing

Destiney Ronyetta Davis, 32, was charged with:

Misdemeanor Larceny

Nicole Leondra Metz, 32, was charged with:

Misdemeanor Larceny

The first special operation this year conducted by the Asheville Police Department to target larceny occurred last month on April 14 in which 27 other offenders were arrested.

Officers also seized approximately 5.38 grams of methamphetamine, 0.5 gm of fentanyl, and 2 MDMA pills