ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department arrested more than two dozen people on more than 50 total charges during a second larceny operation in Asheville this year.
Police said in total 26 people were arrested during the May 19 operation with a total of 53 charges and 12 of which were felonies. The following was arrested:
Joshua Scott Whitstine, 40, was charged with:
- Misdemeanor Larceny
Tiffany Lynn Jones, 33, was charged with:
- Felony Possession of Schedule II
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Misdemeanor Larceny
- Second Degree Trespassing
Darryl Kevin Pruitt, 60, was charged with:
- Misdemeanor Larceny
- Indecent Exposure
- Second Degree Trespassing
Amanda Rae Santiago, 39, was charged with:
- Shoplifting/Concealment
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Tia Dwan Cooper, 32, was charged with:
- Misdemeanor Larceny
- Non-Support
James Ray Conard, 50, was charged with:
- Misdemeanor Larceny
Stephanie Michelle Seleska, 32, was charged with:
- Felony Possession of Schedule II
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Misdemeanor Larceny
Aubrey Nichell Robinson, 32, was charged with:
- Misdemeanor Larceny
Dennis Oneal Pack, 30, was charged with:
- Felony Possession of Schedule I
- Felony Possession of Schedule II
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Misdemeanor Larceny
Lashaun Arnez Sanders, 51, was charged with:
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule II – two counts
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver a Controlled Dangerous Substance within 1,000 feet of a park – two counts
- Maintain a vehicle for Controlled Substance
Felicia Dawn Cranford, 30, was charged with:
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
David Earl Bowman, 55, was charged with:
- Misdemeanor Larceny
Harley Danielle Gill, 58, was charged with:
- Felony Possession of Schedule II
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Second Degree Trespassing
Timothy McCluney, 61, was charged with:
- Misdemeanor Larceny
Bodanial Patrick, 34, was charged with:
- Misdemeanor Larceny
Donald Henry Taylor, 39, was charged with:
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Misdemeanor Larceny
Danielle Jenee Lichnovsky, 30, was charged with:
- Misdemeanor Larceny
David Layton Peebles, 56, was charged with:
- Misdemeanor Larceny
Daniel Lee Mullins, 35, was charged with:
- Misdemeanor Larceny
James Bruce Jenkins, 62, was charged with:
- Misdemeanor Larceny
Kala Elaine Fralick, 26, was charged with:
- Felony Larceny
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Pretrial Release Violation – two counts
Tara Williams, 57, was charged with:
- Misdemeanor Larceny
- Larceny by Changing Price Tag
Erica Logan Sanderson, 26, was charged with:
- Misdemeanor Larceny
Felicia Desiree Hamilton, 24, was charged with:
- Felony Possession of Schedule II
- Misdemeanor Larceny
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- OFA- Breaking & Entering coin machine
- Second Degree Trespassing
Destiney Ronyetta Davis, 32, was charged with:
- Misdemeanor Larceny
Nicole Leondra Metz, 32, was charged with:
- Misdemeanor Larceny
The first special operation this year conducted by the Asheville Police Department to target larceny occurred last month on April 14 in which 27 other offenders were arrested.
Officers also seized approximately 5.38 grams of methamphetamine, 0.5 gm of fentanyl, and 2 MDMA pills