Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s the 34th year that the Junior League of Spartanburg will hold the Santa Shoppe at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium.

Vice President of Communications Amanda Mathis said the Junior League of Spartanburg supports community initiatives that they can start, develop and give back to the community.

The Santa Shoppe will have more than 50 local vendors.

Santa will also make an appearance on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Purchase your tickets for the 34th Annual Santa’s Shoppe from members, selected local retailers listed on the website or at the JLS office on 615 East Main Street.

Cookies for Santa tickets are only available through the league’s website.

For more information, contact the Junior League of Spartanburg at (864) 583-5842.