GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – More than 2,000 people in Greenville are without power due to a crash.

According to the Greenville Police Department, Stone Avenue is closed from Column Street to Park Avenue due to a crash involving a power pole.

GPD said the crash took down lines and traffic signals. They are not sure when the street will reopen.

Duke Energy officials said they hope to have repairs done by Sunday afternoon.