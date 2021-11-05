More than 2,250 homes coming to the eastside of Spartanburg

More than 2,250 homes are being built, or are in the planning stages, in the East side of Spartanburg.

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – More than 2,250 homes are being built or are in the planning stages for the eastside of Spartanburg.

County officials said they have been planning for these homes for a long time. Chair of Economic Development, David Britt, said they will be homes that people can afford.

“They go from one end of the spectrum to the other. a lot of these homes being built are homes that people can afford. they go from $175,000 to $450,000,” said Britt.

He said residents in District 7 don’t have to worry because it will be beneficial.

“What will it do for me? It will lessen your tax burden, but your quality of life will go up to,” says Britt.

Some of the areas where homes are being built are Olivia springs and Hawthorne Grove. Britt says and a lot of them coming.

“Most of these things are 200 to 300 home developments, and they’re everywhere,” he said.

Schools in District 7 are also preparing.

“District 7 is ready. We’ve been planning for growth on Spartanburg’s eastside for many years, with our new Spartanburg High School, our new Drayton Mills Elementary School, renovations and long-term strategic planning. So, we’re thrilled to welcome whatever new families head this way over the next several years,” said Lancaster.

Beth Lancaster is with District 7 schools. She said they’re anticipating being able to accommodate all the new students in the future, and Britt says people are coming from all over.

“These jobs are driving people here, and also, the pandemic I think has a lot to do with it,” he said.

He said the key is the city and county are working together through partnerships to bring more people to the East Side.

“We built it knowing people would come and they’re doing it,” said Britt.

Britt said all the homes are expected to be completed by 2022. In addition to the home, Britt said over 2,000 apartments are being built on the eastside.

