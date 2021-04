Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA)- April 24-30 is National Re-entry week where it is encouraged to bring your attention to recidivism in a community and the rate at which men and women reoffend and go back to prison after being released for a sentence.

Angel's Charge Ministry in Spartanburg County was started in 2014 and supports women in the county to begin a productive and successful life after being released, so they do not go back into custody.