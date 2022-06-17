LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – People driving in Laurens County this weekend could see more troopers patrolling some highways.

“Be safe, be courteous, and buckle up,” said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The additional law enforcement in the area are a part of the “area coordinated enforcement” effort, targeting high traffic roadways that crash data show can be more deadly.

The Department of Public Safety reports, so far this year, eight people have died in crashes in Laurens County.

“You’ll see more fully marked and unmarked patrol cars in the area,” said Bolt.

Bolt said more troopers will be out on South Carolina Highway 14, Highway 418, and Highway 221 through Saturday.

“Their job is to reduce aggressive driving on the interstates in our high crash corridors on U.S., South Carolina highways, especially that’s where we see our highest fatality numbers,” said Bolt.

He said troopers will be looking for a variety of traffic violations.

“We’re looking for aggressive driving, speeding, seatbelt usage, DUI, distracted driving,” said Bolt.

He said seatbelts can save lives and encourages people to buckle up every time they’re in a car.

“That’s still 50 percent of our fatalities statewide. Folks are not restrained,” said Bolt.

He also said people driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is another major factor in crashes. He said it’s avoidable when people have access to ride service apps.

“There is no excuse to drink and drive anymore. Everybody has access to a cell phone, everybody knows somebody that they can call,” said Bolt.

He said with more troopers out this weekend, people are more likely to follow the law and be cautious.

“When you see that silver Dodge Charger, Ford Explorer, with a wraparound push bumper and graphics on the side that say ‘trooper’ on the back, typically people to tend to drive better,” said Bolt.

He’s hopeful this effort will make drivers more mindful and reduce the chance for crashes and traffic-related deaths in the area.

“We just want a reduction. Any reduction is better than no reduction,” said Bolt.

Troopers will also be monitoring highways in Chester, Fairfield, and Berkeley counties this weekend.

The Department of Public Safety reports 450 people have died statewide in crashes so far this year.