FILE – Tables on West Main Street in Morgan Square allow patrons to dine outdoors in downtown Spartanburg, S.C.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A portion of West Main Street in downtown Spartanburg will remain closed to vehicles for at least the next two years.

Spartanburg City Council voted unanimously Monday to keep the temporary road closure in place between Wall Street and South Church Street in Morgan Square.

West Main Street has been closed to vehicle traffic since May 2020. The road was initially closed to accommodate outdoor seating for restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic.

City council has voted to keep it closed over the past two years.

Last month, council approved the creation of the Morgan Square Redevelopment Committee to help decide the future of the square.

The committee will hear from the community and give their recommendations to council for a more permanent plan.

The lack of a permanent solution has caused debate among business owners in downtown Spartanburg with some wanting the road to reopen while others prefer the area remain closed to cars.

More than two dozen businesses signed a petition in 2021 asking the city to reopen the street.