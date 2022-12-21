JONESVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An injured Upstate veteran received a Christmas gift like no other – a renovated home and a paid-off mortgage.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the mortgage and renovated the home of double-leg amputee U.S. Army Corporal Kevin Brewington, of Jonesville, as part of the 2022 Season of Hope.

“It has taken a financial burden off of our family and additions that the smart home will add to our home will make it easier on me and make it easier for me as a father,” said CPL Brewington.

As part of the renovations, Tunnel of Towers installed new flooring throughout the house, smart technology and a security system.

CPL Brewingotn’s kitchen was redone with new appliances, cabinets, and a stove that raises and lowers to wheelchair height.

In the master bathroom, there is a new ADA-compliant shower and bench.

“These renovations will make it easier for CPL Brewington to do many of the everyday things we take for granted. He can turn on the lights from an app on his phone without having to get up. A lowered stove means he can comfortably cook a meal for his daughters without being the risk of being burned,” said Ret. FDNY Battalion Chief and Tunnel to Towers Board Member John Carroll.

CPL Brewingting enlisted in the army in 2010 and deployed to Afghanistan a year later. On September 22, 2011, CPL Brewington’s unit was returning to base when he triggered an IED. He lost both legs instantly in the blast and nearly lost his right arm.