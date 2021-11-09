Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $363,300 in July 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors. The market grew competitive and the price of homeownership shot out of reach for many Americans—but not for those willing to shell out big money for the most expensive homes on the market.

Homes with big price tags come with all sorts of enviable amenities. Pools, home gyms, high-tech fixtures, sweeping security systems, spacious yards, and a room for every need are luxuries most people covet. As people spent more time than ever before in their homes, these luxuries—and the cavernous square footage and yards that house them—became more desirable than ever.

The appetite for homes selling in the high six-figure range became voracious in 2020, and that trend continues into 2021, according to data from Redfin. Sales of such luxury homes increased

41.6% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021, growing significantly more than the smaller increase for more moderately priced homes.

To learn more about home values in Spartanburg, South Carolina, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the city. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

See the most expensive homes for sale in Spartanburg below:

#10. 137 Whites Mill Way, Spartanburg ($800,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 4,432 square feet; $180 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 166 Ivy St, Spartanburg ($829,900)

– 4 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 4,413 square feet; $188 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 1009 Glendalyn Cir, Spartanburg ($1,010,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 4,217 square feet; $239 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 383 Connecticut Ave, Spartanburg ($1,035,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 4,200 square feet; $246 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 8891 Warren H Abernathy Hwy, Spartanburg ($1,200,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 5,800 square feet; $206 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 136 Burnett Dr, Spartanburg ($1,200,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 5,303 square feet; $226 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 571 E Main St, Spartanburg ($1,325,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms; 5,009 square feet; $264 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 865 Glendalyn Ave, Spartanburg ($1,350,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 4,426 square feet; $305 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 763 Plume St, Spartanburg ($1,375,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 5,600 square feet; $245 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 150 Zimmerman Lake Rd, Spartanburg ($1,500,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 5,255 square feet; $285 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)