HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested Thursday after authorities issued an AMBER Alert for her three teenage children.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Ashley Bradley Lehman was supposed to bring her three teenage children to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office as part of a court ordered custody order which granted custody of the teens to their father.

When she failed to bring the teens to the sheriff’s office, an AMBER Alert was issued for them.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said almost immediately after the alert was issued, Lehman was located and the teens were found safe.

“This is a prime example of good investigative work in conjunction with the Amber Alert system. We appreciate the assistance of all agencies involved. Ashley Bradley Lehman was taken into custody on charges related to the issued Amber Alert. No further information can be provided at this time due to the ongoing investigation and potential for additional charges,” said the sheriff’s office in a social media post.